OSHKOSH - Senior forward Sy Otte had 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dodgeland's boys basketball team to a 57-52 Trailways East win over Valley Christian on Tuesday.
John Appenfeldt added 11 points for Dodgeland (4-5, 2-4 in conference). Jace Christopherson added nine points. Dilan Fenner added seven points and five steals.
"We got the W," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "It wasn't pretty at all. We did just enough. We needed to get back on that winning side."
Dodgeland plays at Hustisford on Friday.
Dodgeland 57, Valley Christian 52
Dodgeland 29 28 - 57
Valley Christian 23 29 - 52
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) - Otte 8 8-13 24, Brugger 2 0-0 4, Christopherson 4 0-0 9, Fenner 2 2-2 7, Nelson 1 0-1 2, Appenfeldt 4 3-5 11 Totals 21 13-21 57
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta pts) - Kehoe 3 1-2 7, Humiston 2 0-0 6, Wade 6 2-3 14, Giannopoulos 7 4-7 18, Curtis 2 0-0 4, Westphal 1 0-0 3, Gutierrez 0 0-2 0 Totals 21 7-13 52
Three-point goals - D (Christopherson 1, Fenner 1), VC (Humiston 2, Westphal 1)
Total fouls - D 14, VC 19
