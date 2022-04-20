COLUMBUS — Luther Prep’s boys track and field team swept a Capitol North triple dual against Columbus and Poynette on Tuesday.
The Phoenix boys won nine events.
Junior Lucas Holtz won the 200 meter dash in 23.3 seconds. Senior Thomas Balge won the 400 in 55.0. Senior Jeremiah Stanton won the 110 high hurdles in 17.6. Senior Owen Heiman won the 300 hurdles in 44.2.
The 400 relay team of sophomore Arthur Robinson, seniors Tom Koelpin and Isaac Schumann and sophomore Micah Ziemer won in 46.2. The 800 relay team of Schumann and fellow seniors Josh Felsing, Brett Wieting and Koelpin won in 1:39.0. The 1,600 relay team of Robinson, Felsing, Stanton and Holtz won in 3:37.4.
Junior Chuy Medina won the discus with a throw of 133 feet, 3 inches. Senior Drew Esmay won the triple jump (40-5).
Luther Prep’s girls lost to Columbus while defeating Poynette.
The Phoenix won five events.
Sophomore Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:43.3. Sophomore Sarah Felsing won the 3,200 in 13:48.8.
The 400 relay team of seniors Kira Lange and Eleanor Tomhave, junior Katie Schmidt and senior Ciara Lamb won in 55.0. The 1,600 relay team of freshmen Mary Backus, C Pim and Calliope Horn and sophomore Kiersten Dellar won in 4:28.4. The 3,200 relay team of senior Aubrey Bode and Holly Fluegge, Horn and sophomore Ellie Backus won in 10:42.
Luther Prep travels to Beaver Dam for the Dodge County Invitational on Friday.
