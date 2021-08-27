KOHLER — Jefferson’s girls golf team finished 11th at Wednesday’s Blackwolf Run Invitational with a team score of 420.
Payton Schmidt, a sophomore, shot 88 and tied for 13th individually. Sophomore Grace Behm (101), freshman AJ Bilau (108) and junior Lilly Kamenick (123) also scored.
“Great day at a great course for the girls to see and play,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Grace Behm had a great day shooting a 101 at a super tough course. She kept the ball out of trouble for the most part. Payton had a good day finishing 13th overall and just grinded her round out.
“We were the only Division 2 team at the invite, so the girls got to see some great teams and great individual golfers.”
Middleton shot 320 to win the 15-team event while Kettle Moraine seniors Jenna Anderson and Madeline Fiebig shared low-round of the event with 74s.
Team scores: Middleton 320, Kettle Moraine 339, Bay Port 357, Brookfield Central 360, Green Bay Notre Dame 364, Sheboygan North 373, Homestead 381, Hortonville 388, Hartford 403, De Pere 408, Jefferson 420, Ashwaubenon 466, Green Bay Preble 494, Oshkosh West 496, Plymouth 511.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
QUADRANGULAR
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team won its home quadrangular with a score of 177 at Lake Mills Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Warriors’ Ava Heckmann shot a four-over-par round of 40 to win medalist honors. Brooke Parkhurst (44), Kaylea Affeld (45) and Breezy Roman (48) also scored.
“Ava Heckmann and Brooke Parkhurst fired their personal best today for nine holes,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “(We are) looking strong this season. It’s exciting to see the scores this early in the season. You can tell that these girls really worked hard over their summer break.”
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 177, McFarland 206, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 221, Clinton 263.
