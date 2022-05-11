COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys track and field team went 3-0 at the Capitol North quadrangular against Luther Prep, Lodi and Columbus on Tuesday.
The Warriors won nine events outright and added plenty of second place finishes.
Kyle Main swept the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash in 11.23 seconds and 22.59, respectively. He also took second in the long jump (21 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Sophomore Karsten Grundahl won the 3,200 in 10:54.76. Ben Buxa won the shot put (47-9 1/2). David Taylor-Evert won the discus (132-4). Caleb Andrews won the high jump (6-0).
The 400 relay team of Spencer Sturgill, Jay Yahnke, Isaiah Sampson and Ben Krauklis won the 400 relay in 44.99. The 800 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Krauklis, Yahnke and Main won in 1:33.44. The 3,200 relay team of Nate Krenke, Tyler Gresens, Mark Garcia and Grundahl won in 8:18.64.
Placing second for Lakeside were Daniel Ertman in the 400 (54.03), Garcia in the 800 (2:05.75), Cameron Weiland in the 1,600 (4:44.09), Tyler Gresens in the 3,200 (10:55.12), Taylor-Evert in the shot put (46-3) and Jack Milbrath in the pole vault (10-6). The 1,600 relay team of Ertman, Krenke Tyler Dahlie and Ethan Schuett also took second in 3:36.08.
Luther Prep’s boys finished 1-2 with a victory over Columbus.
Lucas Holtz took second in the 200 (22.91). Drew Esmay was second in both the high jump (6-0) and the triple jump (40-11).
Luther Prep’s girls also finished 1-2 with a win over Lakeside.
Ellie Backus won the triple jump (35-11) and took second in the 800 (2:28.86). Jemma Habben won the 1,600 in 5:44.32 while Callipe Horn was second in 5:48.62.
The 1,600 relay team of C Pin, Sophia Schroeder, Horn and Backus won in 4:24.64. The 3,200 relay team of Kiersten Dellar, Mary Backus, Grace Schmidt and Sarah Felsing won in 11:26.28.
Dellar placed second in the 200 (27.45). Holly Fluegge was second in the 3,200 in 13:54.10.
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls finished 0-3.
The 800 relay team of Carly Paske, Madelyn Vanderhoof, Cecelia Krahn and Mya Hemling won in 1:50.18. Elida Nerothin took second in the 100 hurdles (17.96). The 3,200 relay team of Paige Krahn, Amelia Povich, Nadia Henriquez and Isabel Kuchta placed second in 11:28.
Lodi hosts the Capitol Conference meet on Tuesday.
Girls scores: Luther Prep 90, Lakeside 46; Lodi 90, Luther Prep 56; Columbus 88, Luther Prep 57; Lodi 100, Lakeside 40; Columbus 95, Lakeside 50; Lodi 91, Columbus 54
Boys scores: Lakeside 110, Luther Prep 32; Lodi 89, Luther Prep 56; Luther Prep 91, Columbus 50; Lakeside 82, Lodi 64; Lakeside 128, Columbus 18; Lodi 112, Columbus 34
