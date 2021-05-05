JEFFERSON — The alternate fall sports season has been just the latest bizarre chapter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson senior forward Aaron Heine, the leading scorer for the boys soccer team who is already participating in spring baseball, is glad it’s nearly over with.
“It’s all right,” Heine said. “My finishing (in soccer) has just not been good this season. Playing two sports (at the same time), it’s been hard on me. My body is always doing something. I’m practicing one sport one day and I play a game the next day for the other sport.”
Heine’s personal gauntlet will continue for at least a couple more days after he scored a hat trick to lead Jefferson to a 7-4 victory over Cambridge/Deerfield in a WIAA regional semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.
Jefferson (4-4-1) posted four goals in the first half and three in the second half to advance to a regional final at Big Foot on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We played very good tonight against Cambridge/Deerfield,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We held possession very well and we controlled the middle. Throughout the game, we did have few minutes in the beginning of the first half that we made few mistakes and not playing hard. We did manage to score few goals and that’s been our issue in the last few games. We couldn’t finish or have the perfect combination in the final third, but tonight everything went well.”
Brayan Loyo opened the scoring for the Eagles with an unassisted goal in the 11th minute. CD United (0-11-1) responded quickly when senior forward Cody Harrison slotted home back-to-back goals 90 seconds apart to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Harrison later scored on a penalty kick in the second half to finish with a hat trick.
But it wasn’t enough against the Eagles, who were better in possession and continued to generate chances. Jefferson tied the match on sophomore Kyle Erickson’s unassisted goal at the 20-minute mark. Five minutes later, Erickson sent a cross to the far post for Heine, who buried a one-touch shot on the doorstep to put the Eagles in front.
Jefferson took a 4-2 lead into halftime when freshman Wyatt Peterson lofted a corner kick to the far post. Heine was there for another easy one-touch finish.
Peterson and Erickson each added goals early in the second half at 55 and 58 minutes. Erickson notched his second assist of the match at the 82-minute mark as Heine completed his hat trick.
“It’s been way better than I thought (this season would go),” Heine said. “Considering we lost 13 seniors from last year, I was really unsure about team chemistry. Nobody knew what position they were playing. After the first game, everyone immediately just learned and the team chemistry has been incredible lately. I feel like this is probably one of the better teams we’ve ever had, and they are really young.”
Cambridge/Deerfield entered the match feeling confident after a competitive 2-0 loss to Milton last Friday in which keeper Dale Yerges stood on his head for 73 minutes before the Red Hawks finally solved him. Yerges moved on to spring sports this week, however. Sophomore Aiden Kamman made 10 saves in his place.
“They were very competitive,” CD United boys soccer coach Kyle Hornickel said. “The game on Friday, they definitely stepped up. It was their best game of the season. They played well together. They communicated. Offensively, was one of our downfalls this year with communication. Looking forward to next season, for sure. We’re losing a handful of seniors, but they played really well the other night. We were encouraged coming into this game. We were down a handful of players. Normally, we’d be up to 19-20, when you’ve got a couple other players out, it changes the game.
“This was definitely a team we could have beat. It was just a couple bad plays here and there that they countered on, and they’ve got some power shots. They put up a good fight.”
Dylan Schroedl made three saves for the Eagles, who have also struggled with lower numbers than usual due to the unusual circumstances.
“We usually don’t have low numbers like this,” El-Beri said. “I think every school is suffering with the same thing. Low numbers, a lot of COVID issues, a lot of injuries. We got hit with a lot of injuries. We lost three starters this year. Really tough. So we have to go with young kids, and they really are stepping up. They’ve got a lot of learning to do. Aaron has been a good leader. He’s a very positive kid. He’s a mentor to the younger players. We’re going to miss him next year, but we’ve got some good young kids and hopefully our numbers will be good again next year.”
JEFFERSON 7, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 4
Cambridge/Deerfield 2 2 — 4
Jefferson 4 3 — 7
J — Loyo 10:20
CD — Harrison 11:30
CD — Harrison 13:00
J — Erickson 20:00
J — Heine (Erickson) 25:00
J — Heine (Peterson) 35:00
J — Peterson 55:00
J — Erickson 58:00
CD — Harrison 70:00
CD — Stein 74:00
J — Heine (Erickson) 82:00
Saves — CD (Kammann 10), J (Schroedl 3)
