Luther Prep’s Jesus Chavez-Alejandre, shown taking down Lakeside Lutheran’s Pierre Schulz during a dual meet at LPS on Jan. 28, qualified for the state wrestling tournament with a second place finish at 170 pounds at the Waupun sectional on Saturday.
WAUPUN — Luther Prep’s Jesus Chavez-Alejandre advanced to the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament with a second place finish at 170 pounds at the Division 2 Waupun sectional on Saturday.
Chavez-Alejandre (29-7) won his first two matches of the day and that was enough to advance. He pinned Omro’s Denver Treleven (19-18) at 3 minutes, 22 seconds of the quarterfinals, then earned a 9-3 decision over Sheboygan Falls’ Alaric Muckerheide (26-14) in the semifinals.
In the finals, he lost by fall in 55 seconds to Plymouth’s Silas Dailey (34-2). He held on to second place by rule over Muckerheide.
Three other Phoenix wrestlers ended their season at the sectional.
Jason Kehren (120) lost both of his matches by fall and ended the season with a 25-12 record. Jeremiah Stanton (152) lost his quarterfinal match by fall and wound up 23-8.
Tim Manning (220) pinned Waupun’s Daniel Wilkum at 2:34 of the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Chilton/Hilbert’s Jack Sweere (17-3) at 5:30 of the semifinals. In a consolation semifinal, Manning lost by fall to Martin Luther’s LaShawn Westley-Carter (26-10) at 5:19.
Chavez-Alejandre will compete in an opening round match at the Kohl Center on Thursday night. He faces Two Rivers sophomore Justin Klinkman (28-14).
