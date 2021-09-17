JUNEAU — Lourdes/Valley Christian edged Hustisford/Dodgeland United 4-3 in a Flyway Conference boys soccer match on Thursday at Wild Goose Park.
“We had a great game tonight and fought back to get only be one score down at the end of 90 minutes of a tough game,” HD United boys soccer coach Scott Blome said.
Freshman Easton Wolter scored HD United’s first goal with his second on the year.
"As a freshman he is proving himself very well and will be one to watch out for in the next few years,” Blome said. "I am excited to see him grow as a coach."
The second was from sophomore Landon Stiller, his first on the year.
"His hustle and willingness to go after the ball and never give up and always be willing to do what is best for the team is what every coach dreams of and loves to coach."
The third goal came from senior Nathan Newville who has been playing outside forward this year. With this last goal in the last few minute in the game got H/D within one goal.
"If we had 10 more minutes we would have gotten this game in the Win column for H/D,” Blome said. "As a pretty young team they have shown what true heart means to be on the field for 90 minutes with only 2 subs and what every coach dreams off from players playing their best against some good teams."
