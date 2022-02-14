WAUNAKEE — Watertown qualified 11 wrestlers for sectional competition out of the Waunakee regional on Saturday.
Beaver Dam/Wayland won the tournament with 204 points to qualify for the team sectional. Watertown placed second with 175.5 points.
“We’re pretty solid in tournaments,” Watertown wrestling coach Bob Logan said. “The boys came to wrestle, and I really feel so many questions were answered in terms of preparation.”
Junior Oscar Wilkowski repeated as a regional champion with a first place finish at 145 pounds. Also winning titles were sophomores Ryan Bergman (152) and Braden Holleman (182). Sophomore Finn Mulligan (106), senior Mason Fritsche (160), freshman Owen Sjorberg (170) and senior heavyweight Aaron Finn each placed third. Advancing with fourth place finishes were junior Noe Ugalde (113), senior Hector Ayala (126), sophomore Owin Walsh (138) and senior Eric Chairez (195).
“Owin Walsh improved his seed from seventh to fourth place, and Ryan Bergman bettered his second seed to win at 152,” Logan said. “Otherwise, every member of the team marched their seed coming in to the tournament.”
Wilkowski (30-2) got in a good workout, earning technical falls of 20-3 over DeForest’s Jacob Larson and 18-2 over Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Easton Warden.
“Oscar had another great tournament, matching his top seed, and advancing to the sectionals as the regional champ,” Logan said. “He stepped up yesterday and today vocally to encourage and lead his teammates. The support amongst all the boys today was great.”
Bergman (30-13) tore up the field at 152, pinning Sauk Prarie’s Riley Minnete in 1 minute, 25 seconds, scoring a 15-0 technical fall over Sun Prairie’s Mason Borgardt and pinning Madison East’s Muhammed Saneh (28-6) at 3:01 of the finals.
“I have to say Bergman’s performance really impressed me,” Logan said. “He’s always giving us great efforts and comes prepared to give us his best performance every time he steps on the mat. Today however, I think he took it to a new level. In his final match he was going up against a very strong opponent, but he stuck to the game plan, kept coming after him, stayed in good position, and capped off the victory contact form. I was really proud of that effort.”
Holleman (37-11) pinned DeForest’s Dakota Mayr a 1:39 to reach the finals, where he earned a 7-5 decision over Sun Prairie’s Jaxon Johnson.
“Braden notched three more wins including a tough finals match to punch his ticket to sectionals,” Logan said. “He has been taking it one step at a time and that will be the plan for next week as well.”
Mulligan (23-14) lost a 14-0 major decision to Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Ronaldo Trevino in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 7-3 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Dominic Sutter in the third place match.
Fritsche (31-16) reached the finals with a 7-0 decision over Sauk Prairie’s Grant Sorg and an 11-3 major decision over Middleton’s Gavin Gall. He lost by fall to DeForest’s Brody Hemauer at 3 minutes in the finals, then lost a 4-3 decision in the second place match against Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Logan Thomas.
Sjoberg (30-15) pinned Madison East’s Justin Russell in 1:36, lost a 9-6 decision to Middleton’s Bryce Falk in the semifinals, earned a 5-3 decision over Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Mason Grow in the third place match, and lost by fall to DeForest’s Elijah Bauer at 2:39 of the second place match.
Finn (18-17) lost by fall to Waunakee’s Jackson Lenzendorf at 5:30 of the semifinals, then advanced with a pin in 1:33 over Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Keegan Jacobs.
“Finn, Mason, Owen, and Aaron each battled hard to earn their third place finishes,” Logan said. “There were some great matches, and we saw some great wins that will definitely help confidence for next week when it really matters. We have a pretty tough sectional and we are really going to need to up the game this week to get the boys through. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Ugalde (13-17) pinned Sauk Prairie’s Kaya Howard in 34 seconds of the quarterfinals, the lost by fall in the semifinals and by decision in the third place match. He advanced by rule over Howard.
Ayala (20-18) earned an 8-6 decision over Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Ren Nickel in the quarterfinals, lost a major decision in the semifinals and a decision in the third place match, but advanced with an 11-4 decision over Sun Prairie’s Dylan Muehlenberg in the fourth place match.
Walsh (3-1) lost his first match by fall, then reeled off three straight victories to advance. He pinned DeForest’s Karsen Gear at 1:07 in the consolation semifinals, pinned Sun Prairie’s Braden Gunderson at 1:05 of the fifth place match and earned a 14-10 decision over Beaver Dam/Wayland’s Brockets Mullenbach in the fourth place match.
Chairez (19-18) pinned Middleton’s Jack Sigler at 1:48 of the quarterfinals, lost by fall in his next two matches and advanced by rule over Sigler.
Noah Dominguez picked up a first period pin in the fifth place match at 220. Also wrapping up their seasons were Braydon Martino (120) and Marlon Muniz (132), who both finished 0-2.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t single out Owin Walsh, Marlon Muniz, and Braydon Martino, who dropped to 138 and 120 and 132 respectively this week to fill out our lineup, giving us a 14-man roster for only the second time this year,” Logan said. “They worked hard and played with some pain to help the team. Owin, despite coming in with a 0-0 record and being put against a top seed in the first match, managed to fight his way back to fouth place to qualify. Not an easy task.”
Watertown competes at the Sun Prairie sectional next Saturday.
Team scores: Beaver Dam/Wayland 204, Watertown 175.5, Middleton 145, Sun Prairie 140, Waunakee 125, Sauk Prairie 113.5, DeForest 104, Madison East 103
