LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz led four players in double-figures scoring with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team edged Mount Horeb 67-65 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Tuesday.
Junior forward Ethan Schuetz (12 points), senior guard Will Miller (11) and junior forward Trey Lauber (10) also scored in double digits for the Warriors (11-3). Junior forward Anders Liermann contributed six points -- all off offensive rebounds -- and 10 rebounds in limited minutes off the bench.
"It was good to have four kids in double figures," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Will played an aggressive, attacking floor game. Teams will send double and triple teams at Levi to prevent him from scoring. Levi rotated the ball out of traps, and Will aggressively attacked because his guy was doubling, got to the rim and scored.
"Ethan in the last half-dozen games has emerged as our sixth man. He attacked the glass and his length defensively was a big help. Mount Horeb has three guys 6-foot-2 or better to shoot or penetrate. Having Trey, Levi and Ethan to match that was big. Anders was the unsung hero for his contributions in roughly 12 minutes of playing time."
Lakeside took control of the game midway through the first period, grabbing a 40-32 lead the break after scoring the last six points of the half with a pair of 3-pointers. Birkholz had a steal with four seconds remaining and buried a shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and helping to shift momentum.
The Warriors were up 48-38 before the Vikings (7-4) started to claw away at the deficit. Lakeside, which went 3-for-8 at the free throw line, missed the front of a bonus and both ends of a double bonus in the final 17 seconds. The Warriors used their last foul to give and defended for the final eight seconds without surrendering a clean look to pull out their sixth win in seven games, the last three of which have come by three points or less.
"Mount Horeb is a very athletic team that's deep with shooters and four guys averaging double figures," Jahns said. "Our guys played a good game tonight. From where we started the season in November, our resiliency and toughness to play the way I like to play the game has really improved. We're able to manage the halfcourt but score in transition off halfcourt stops. We're starting to hit our stride right now. It's a real work-man effort. We find different ways to win and different guys contribute.
"We've played a few of these tight games now. Kids don't get rattled in close, emotional settings. They demonstrated poise and control despite all the things happening. They lock in and listen. We've done that really well in the last six games."
Madden Thome had a game-high 17 points for the Vikings, who also got 14 from Paul Matthews and 10 from Ray Woller.
The Warriors travel to play Poynette on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67,
MOUNT HOREB 65
Mount Horeb 32 33 -- 65
Lakeside Lutheran 40 27 -- 67
Mount Horeb (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Matthews 6 0-0 14, Vorwald 2 0-0 5, Ritchie 2 0-0 5, Thome 8 1-2 17, Maguire 2 0-0 6, Woller 4 0-0 10, Leibfried 4 0-0 8. Totals 28 1-2 65.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 4 0-0 10, Miller 5 0-0 11, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 4 3-5 12, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 8 0-0 16, Schmidt 2 0-2 6, Liermann 3 0-1 6. Totals 29 3-8 67.
Three-point goals -- MH (Matthews 2, Maguire 2, Woller 2, Vorwald 1, Ritchie 1) 8; LL (Lauber 2, Schmidt 2, Miller 1, Schuetz 1) 6.
Total fouls -- LL 5, MH 13.
