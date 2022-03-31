Jamie Koepp has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Koepp was born and raised in Milwaukee as the youngest of four children. He has two adult children who both graduated from Watertown High School. Andre is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and currently lives in Milwaukee. Jenna is in her third year at UW-Stevens Point.
Koepp, an athletic director and associate principal at Watertown High School (WHS), a facility operated by the Watertown Unified School District in Wisconsin, celebrates a tenure in different capacities that spans seventeen years with the district. He is also currently the director of summer school for the Watertown Unified School District which has an approximate enrollment of 1800 students spanning grades kindergarten thru twelve throughout each of the past six years.
Koepp was employed as a school counselor for eleven years and for the past six years, he has been in his current multifaceted role with the school district.
His experience as an educator began as a science, mathematics and reading classroom teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools at Steuben Middle School and continued at Milwaukee Juneau as a science teacher, school counselor, Advanced Placement Coordinator and the School Assessment Director.
During that same time, Koepp had the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach at Juneau, a member of the Milwaukee City Conference. In 2004-2005, Koepp was named as the Milwaukee City Conference Basketball Coach of the Year during his last year as an educator at Milwaukee Juneau.
He finished his coaching career with over 200 wins in fifteen years as a high school head basketball coach at both Milwaukee Juneau High School and Watertown High School. He was also part of over 110 wins in six years as an assistant coach at the collegiate level at Cardinal Stritch University, in Milwaukee.
Jamie has been an ambassador for basketball in the state of Wisconsin for many years in a number of different roles. He has hosted coaching clinics at both Marquette University and Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) that were sponsored by The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Additionally, Koepp coached a men’s basketball team with Student Athlete World USA (SAWUSA) to a silver medal at the 2021 Portugal Basketball Festival. In 2022, he will again coach a men’s team with (SAWUSA) and also serve in the dual administrative role as a tour leader for the trip.
A recognized basketball coach of more than twenty years, Koepp spent over half of his career as a head varsity coach at both Milwaukee Juneau for seven years and then Watertown High School for the final eight seasons. In his fifteen years as a head coach, his teams had never suffered a loss in the first round of Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) post season playoffs.
Athletics have been a big part of his life beginning with childhood and continuing through his adult life. Koepp was a three-sport athlete and graduated from Milwaukee Juneau High School. Koepp graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1997.
His next step in his journey of furthering his education came from Alverno College, where he earned his Department of Instruction (DPI) State Teaching License for the state of Wisconsin. He subsequently attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, where he earned a Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Leadership in 2000.
Koepp continued his pursuit with formal education and earned a Post Master’s Degree in Education Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2002, which also doubled as the certification required to be a school counselor.
In 2009, Koepp completed the coursework in a Post Master’s program and earned his School Administration Certification from Marquette University which also met the requirements for a school administrator license. In 2021, he completed the requirements from Concordia University Wisconsin and earned his Department of Public Instruction School Superintendent Licensure.
Additionally, Koepp has been a licensed as a teacher in the state of Wisconsin since 1998.
While an athletic director, Koepp earned two very distinguished certifications directly related to education based athletics administration. First, through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA), he earned his Certified Athletic Administration (CAA), which less than five percent of athletic directors throughout the country hold. Next, he earned the prestigious Certified Master Athletic Administration (CMAA), a certification that less than one percent of athletic directors throughout the world have accomplished.
Koepp prides himself for supporting and building strong relationships with the coaches of his twenty-one interscholastic athletic programs at Watertown High School. Under his direction, the Watertown High School athletic department became the second school in the state of Wisconsin to be recognized as a National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Level I status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program.
To follow that, he is very proud and excited for Watertown to be recognized as the first school in Wisconsin and the eleventh school in the country to have earned Level 2 status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program. Koepp makes it very clear that these NFHS awards and recognition that were received are because of the commitment, dedication and growth mindset of the coaching staff at Watertown High School.
He currently oversees all aspects of education-based athletics for the Watertown Unified School District. His responsibilities include but are not limited to the department’s P&L, administration and Human Resources functions for all athletic staff, the budget, transportation and the hiring and retention of coaches and advisors.
Koepp prides himself on the importance of developing a rapport with others and fostering those relationships he has with people. He is proud of his ability to connect those from various backgrounds, walks of life and different levels of experience and education. Furthermore, he was instrumental in the creation of the Watertown High School Trap Shooting Club that is currently in its third year of existence.
Heavily engaged in various local initiatives, Koepp most notably established the Jamie Koepp Basketball Youth Camps for Boys and Girls in 2001. He was also instrumental in introducing several youth basketball camps, parent/child camps in Watertown and was active on the executive board of the largest labor union, Milwaukee District Council #48. For the past
fifteen years, Koepp has served as a volunteer host for Watertown TV. Located in Watertown, his award-winning show, SportsTalk with Jamie Koepp, has aired approximately 400 shows to date and can now be viewed throughout the world.
In accounting for his success, Koepp credits his ability to foster great relationships with key stakeholders throughout his career, as well as his diligent work ethic. Recognizing his success, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
