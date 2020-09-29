Phoenix girls tennis wins against Chiefs

Luther Prep's girls tennis team collected its ninth victory of the season, defeating Big Foot at home 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Tuesday.

Abigail Schewe (No. 3) won in singles 6-4, 6-4 and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) was a 6-1, 6-2 victor over Tess Gillingham.

The Phoenix (9-1) swept doubles play and the No. 1 tandem of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck won 7-6 (3), 1-6, 10-6.

Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder earned a 6-2, 7-5 decision at the No. 2 flight while Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke won their match 6-3, 6-0.

Luther Prep No. 1 singles player Alethia Schmidt fell 6-1, 6-1 to Emily Gauger while Haley Olson (No. 2) got beat by Jameson Gregory 3-6, 6-4, 10-2.

The Phoenix play a dual at East Troy today at 4:15 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 5, BIG FOOT 2

Singles

No. 1 -- Emily Gauger (BF) def. Alethia Schmidt (LP) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 -- Jameson Gregory (BF) def. Haley Olson (LP) 3-6, 6-4, 10-2

No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Casey Kirschlager (BF) 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Tess Gillingham (BF) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 -- Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Katie Kirschlager/Hanah Nordmeyer (BF) 7-6 (3), 1-6, 10-6

No. 2 -- Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Josie Giroux (BF) 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 -- Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) def. Maggie Norman/Amanda Leek (BF) 6-3, 6-0

