Luther Prep's girls tennis team collected its ninth victory of the season, defeating Big Foot at home 5-2 in a nonconference dual on Tuesday.
Abigail Schewe (No. 3) won in singles 6-4, 6-4 and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) was a 6-1, 6-2 victor over Tess Gillingham.
The Phoenix (9-1) swept doubles play and the No. 1 tandem of Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck won 7-6 (3), 1-6, 10-6.
Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder earned a 6-2, 7-5 decision at the No. 2 flight while Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke won their match 6-3, 6-0.
Luther Prep No. 1 singles player Alethia Schmidt fell 6-1, 6-1 to Emily Gauger while Haley Olson (No. 2) got beat by Jameson Gregory 3-6, 6-4, 10-2.
The Phoenix play a dual at East Troy today at 4:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 5, BIG FOOT 2
Singles
No. 1 -- Emily Gauger (BF) def. Alethia Schmidt (LP) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 -- Jameson Gregory (BF) def. Haley Olson (LP) 3-6, 6-4, 10-2
No. 3 -- Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Casey Kirschlager (BF) 6-4, 6-4
No. 4 -- Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Tess Gillingham (BF) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 -- Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) def. Katie Kirschlager/Hanah Nordmeyer (BF) 7-6 (3), 1-6, 10-6
No. 2 -- Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) def. Josie Giroux (BF) 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 -- Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) def. Maggie Norman/Amanda Leek (BF) 6-3, 6-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.