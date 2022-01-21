Watertown junior Aveline Jacob dismounts from the balance beam during a gymnastics meet at Mount Horeb on Thursday. Jacob placed sixth on the beam with an 8.125 and posted a personal best 32.000 all-around score which was good for fifth place. Mount Horeb won 142.10-131.325.
Watertown junior Aveline Jacob dismounts from the balance beam during a gymnastics meet at Mount Horeb on Thursday. Jacob placed sixth on the beam with an 8.125 and posted a personal best 32.000 all-around score which was good for fifth place. Mount Horeb won 142.10-131.325.
MOUNT HOREB — Three Mount Horeb gymnasts swept the top all-around spots with scores in the 35s to highlight a 142.10-131.325 win over Watertown on Thursday.
Mount Horeb won the balance beam 35.925-31.850.
Lauryn Olson led the Goslings, placing fifth with a personal best 8.525. Aveline Jacob placed sixth (8.150). Meghan Hurtgen (7.750), Kirsten Wiedemeyer (7.425) and Sammy Knight (6.225) also competed for the Goslings.
“Our team captain (Lauryn) had a really great night despite battling a knee injury,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “She had one all-time high score and two season bests."
The Vikings won the floor exercise 36.950-36.400.
Hurtgen placed third with a 9.250, tying her season best score. Knight placed seventh (8.8). Olson placed eighth (season best 8.7). Jacob was ninth (8.650), Mikayla Dehnert was tenth (7.950).
Mount Horeb won the vault 35.125-33.250.
Olson placed fourth (season best 8.5). Knight placed fifth (8.4). Jacob (8.2), Hurtgen (8.150) and Mikaylah Fessler (8.025) finished eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.
“Sammy scored a personal best with her pike tsk,” Wendt said.
The Vikings won the uneven bars 34.100-30.825.
Hurtgen tied for third with an 8.475 score. Fessler (season best 7.7), Dehnert (7.650), Knight (7.0) and Jacob (7.0) also competed for the Goslings, whose team score was its best of the season.
"Mikaylah is really swinging between the bars and we can’t wait to put her giants in,” Wendt said. "She also had a no fall beam routine tonight."
Hurtgen posted a fourth place all-around score of 33.625. Jacob was fifth overall with a personal best 32.000.
Watertown’s JV lost 131.050-104.100. Olesya Kazina posted personal best bars and beam scores.
"The girls are working hard at practice and constantly learning new things, tweaking and perfecting and tonight it showed,” Wendt said. "Our team confidence and positive attitudes continue to grow and we are looking forward to traveling for our Saturday invites.”
