NEOSHO — Brandon Egnarski and Austin Geller each had four hits and combined for 11 RBIs to lead the Neosho Rockets to a 21-3 win over the Farmington Flames in the Rock River League Southern Division finale at Village Park on Sunday.
Egnarski led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left center and added two doubles, a single and a walk. He reached base five times, scored three times and drove in six runs. Geller drove in five runs. Brent Young added three hits and three RBIs for Neosho (11-1).
Neosho starter Shane Murphy threw six shutout innings to earn the decision. He allowed three hits while striking out 14 and walking one.
Cody Kutcher had two hits for Farmington (2-10), including a two-run single in the seventh.
Neosho earned the No. 1 seed in the league’s unofficial playoff tournament, which runs from Friday through Sunday. The Rockets will host the winner of Friday’s game between Rubicon and Cedarburg on Saturday at 11 a.m.
NEOSHO 21, FARMINGTON 3
Farmington 000 000 3 — 3 6 1
Neosho 252 480 X — 21 25 0
WP: Murphy
LP: Schneider
Farmington (ab-r-h-rbi) — Pillard 4-0-1-0, Kutcher 3-0-2-2, Schneider 4-0-0-0, A. Schultz 3-0-0-0, Everard 2-1-1-0, Dettweiler 3-1-1-0, Buchta 3-0-0-0, Hodel 2-1-0-0, C. Schultz 3-0-1-1 Totals 27-3-6-3
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-3-4-6, Geller 5-2-4-5, Proehl 5-1-1-1, Young 3-2-3-3, Jacobson 4-2-2-1, Beyer 5-1-2-1, Savana 3-1-1-1, Crabtree 1-1-1-1, Bickert 3-3-3-1, Lauersdorf 2-1-1-0, Brewer 4-4-3-1 Totals
2B — F (Kutcher), N (Egnarski 2, Beyer, Young)
3B — N (Bickert)
HR — N (Egnarski)
Pitching — HO: Schneider (F) 7 in 2, A. Schultz (F) 18 in 3, Kutcher (F) 0 in 1, Murphy (N) 3 in 6, Wittnebel (N) 3 in 1. R: Schneider (F) 7, A. Schultz (F) 14, Kutcher (F) 0, Murphy (N) 0, Wittnebel (N) 3. SO: Schneider (F) 0, A. Schultz (F) 1, Kutcher (F) 1, Murphy (N) 14, Wittnebel (N) 3. BB: Schneider (F) 3, A. Schultz (F) 2, Kutcher (F) 0, Murphy (N) 1, Wittnebel (N) 1
