JEFFERSON — Monroe had 332 rushing yards and three scores on the ground in an 18-7 victory over the host Jefferson football team in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 RVC) ran it 28 times for 59 yards, finishing with 2.1 yards a carry while the Coaches Poll Division 3 10th-ranked Cheesemakers (3-1, 2-0) ran it 52 times and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.
Jefferson got off to a suboptimal start by losing a fumble on its first snap. Monroe turned the turnover into points as senior wide receiver JT Seagreaves found paydirt from nine yards out. The ensuing two-point conversion rush was stuffed, making it 6-0.
The Eagles countered on their opening drive as senior quarterback Evan Neitzel completed a 53-yard pass to senior running back Nate McKenzie on third-and-10 to get it into the red zone. Jefferson capped the drive on a fourth-and-4 play with Neitzel finding senior tight end Joel Martin in the right corner of the end zone off a play action fake. The extra point gave the hosts a 7-6 edge.
The Eagles forced a punt on Monroe’s next possession when senior linebacker Aiden Behm tackled Seagraves for a loss on a third-and-3 play.
Monroe returned to the red zone on its third possession after a key third down completion, but the Eagles came up with a turnover when senior lineman Brady Lehman stripped junior running back Keatin Sweeney on an open field tackle inside the 20. Senior defensive back Owen Cass recovered the ball at the Eagles 3.
Jefferson forced another turnover on senior linebacker Ethan Dieckman’s interception near midfield, which he returned to Monroe’s 32. The Eagles were stopped on downs but took the one-point lead into halftime.
With seven minute left in the third, Sweeney, who had six carries for 103 yards, scored from 17 yards away to give the Cheesemakers, who again failed on the two-point conversion, the lead for good, 12-7.
Late in the third, Sweeney and junior tailback Alex Hernandez, who had 23 carries for 105 yards, each picked up big gains on runs, leading to an eight-yard score by senior running back Lucas Flom for the final margin.
Neitzel went 6-for-10 passing for 97 yards and a score. Senior fullback Patrick Rogers led the Eagles, who had a four-game win streak dating back to this spring's game with Monroe snapped, with 39 rushing yards on seven totes.
McKenzie caught two passes for 73 yards and Martin had three grabs totaling 29 yards.
Monroe junior quarterback George Brukwicki was 2-of-7 passing for 23 yards with an interception.
The Eagles travel to face Edgewood on Saturday at 1 p.m.
JEFFERSON 18, MONROE 7
Monroe 6 0 12 0 -- 18
Jefferson 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Scoring plays
M -- Seagreaves 9 run (conversion failed)
J -- Martin 11 pass from Neitzel (kick)
M -- Sweeney 17 run (conversion failed)
M -- Flom 8 run (conversion failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: M 355, J 156; Rushing att.-yards: M 52-332, J 28-59.
