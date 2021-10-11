VERONA — Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt fired an 83 and is in fourth place after Monday’s opening round of the WIAA Division 2 Girls Golf State Tournament being contested at University Ridge Golf Course.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann is tied for 22nd after a round of 93.
Schmidt, in her state tournament debut, shot a five-over-par 41 on the front nine and a six-over-par 42 on the second side. She made eight pars and a lone double bogey at the uphill par-four 13th hole during a round that started in the morning and ended with the sun having set thanks to a two-plus hour weather delay.
“It was interesting because I’ve never played in rain that’s heavier than drizzle before,” Schmidt said. “This weather was different and to have it at state where I’ve never been and with more people watching, I tried to stay calm, especially at the start which was important.
“I’m happy with where i’m standing. Of course, I left a few shots out there I’d like back. But that’s golf. I’m happy with my 83.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness have the overnight lead after matching 78s in the 39-player field.
“It was a long day today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Told Payton to keep grinding and eliminate the big numbers. Greens were slow with the water on them even on downhill putts. We tried to eliminate the big holes.
“Told Payton before she teed off, we’re looking for a top ten with it being the first time. She’s in a good place going into tomorrow and it should be fun. She hit the ball pretty well today especially with the driver minus one hole. She didn’t hit it super far without any roll in the fairway. Her irons were consistently good enough to be on the green or where she could get up and down. The bunkers are wet and the rough is thick. Tried to keep it short and straight.
“On the front nine, she made three four-to-eight footers to save par which got her going. She had three three-putts too on the big greens but struck the ball well.”
On the par-three fifth hole that measures 126 yards, Schmidt left her tee shot in the greenside bunker and was unable to get her first sand shot onto the putting surface. She then knocked down a 30-plus footer to save bogey.
“That boosted my confidence,” Payton Schmidt said. “The environment of state was great and my grandparents were there for the first little bit. It was just me, my dad and assistant coach Katie. No other distractions. We tried to have fun and stay dry as much as we could.”
Schmidt tees off on the 10th hole today at 10:20 a.m. in the final round.
Heckmann, in her third state appearance and second time playing University Ridge for the event, started at the first and went out in 47 before shooting 46 on the back nine, including pars on her final two holes.
“The weather was not favorable,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It would not be state without rain and a delay like last year. Considering the elements, Ava had a solid round. There was a few holes she had nice chips-ins into the cup and a couple pars.
“With the delay, it was a long day. She had some really great shots and her drives looked good. She is hard on herself so she’s probably disappointed. I thought she did great. She teed off at 9:10 a.m. and we didn’t get off the course until 5 p.m.”
Heckmann endured a two-hole playoff at last week’s sectional meet to punch her ticket.
“Proud of Ava for powering through the playoff and representing Lakeside another year at state,” Lostetter said.
Lostetter expects Heckmann to improve her score Tuesday, when she tees off No. 10 at 9:30 a.m. under drier conditions.
“The first day at state is tough since you don’t know what to expect,” Lostetter said. “Super proud of her this year. We didn’t know what to expect from Ava this year and she is at the top of her game right now.
“She’s a three-sport athlete. For the first couple years, we joked golf is her third favorite sport. This year what we wanted to accomplish was golf to be her second favorite sport (behind basketball). I think we accomplished that this year and she is enjoying her season.”
