Schmidt leads Phoenix past Warriors

LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 22 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeside Lutheran 46-27 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.

The Phoenix (6-3, 2-1 in conference) opened the game with a quick 6-0 run and never looked back. Helped by uncharacteristically poor shooting from Lakeside (8-5, 1-2), the Phoenix won by 19.

Schmidt added 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals while Taylor Zellmer added 12 points and five rebounds for Luther Prep.

"I was really pleased with our overall demeanor,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said. "It was all business and the girls played with confidence, and it showed in every aspect of the game.”

Junior guard Marin Riesen scored 10 points to lead Lakeside, which didn't make a 3 and went 7-for-18 at the free throw line.

"We took good perimeter shots and had a lot of good takes to the basket," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "The ball was just not going in the basket for us tonight as much as we hoped. We just had a hard time finding the bottom of the net tonight.

"We have a good team. We'll watch film, get shooting practice in and continue doing those things we've been doing since the start of the year and keep working on them.

"Our approach on Schmidt was to ensure we had someone on her and help to her whenever we could. She's going to get her points. What we failed to do was answer on offense."

On Friday, Luther Prep hosts Lodi while Lakeside hosts Poynette.

LUTHER PREP 46, LAKESIDE 27

Luther Prep 29 17 — 46

Lakeside 15 12 — 27

Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — deBoer 1 1-2 4, Wendorff 1 0-0 2, Kieselhorst 2 0-0 6, Wachula 0 0-1 0, Schroeder 0 0-2 0, Schmidt 10 2-2 22, Zellmer 5 2-4 12 Totals 19 5-11 46

Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Shadoski 0 0-2 0, Schuetz 1 3-6 5, Rupnow 0 1-3 1, Paske 0 2-4 2, Liddicoat 2 1-1 5, Riesen 5 0-0 10, deGalley 2 0-1 4, Stein 0 0-1 0 Totals 10 7-18 27

Three-point goals — LP (deBoer, Kieselhorst 2)

Total fouls — LP 20, LL 12

Recommended for you

Load comments