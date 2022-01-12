LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Grace Schmidt led all scorers with 22 points as Luther Prep’s girls basketball team defeated Lakeside Lutheran 46-27 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The Phoenix (6-3, 2-1 in conference) opened the game with a quick 6-0 run and never looked back. Helped by uncharacteristically poor shooting from Lakeside (8-5, 1-2), the Phoenix won by 19.
Schmidt added 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals while Taylor Zellmer added 12 points and five rebounds for Luther Prep.
"I was really pleased with our overall demeanor,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said. "It was all business and the girls played with confidence, and it showed in every aspect of the game.”
Junior guard Marin Riesen scored 10 points to lead Lakeside, which didn't make a 3 and went 7-for-18 at the free throw line.
"We took good perimeter shots and had a lot of good takes to the basket," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "The ball was just not going in the basket for us tonight as much as we hoped. We just had a hard time finding the bottom of the net tonight.
"We have a good team. We'll watch film, get shooting practice in and continue doing those things we've been doing since the start of the year and keep working on them.
"Our approach on Schmidt was to ensure we had someone on her and help to her whenever we could. She's going to get her points. What we failed to do was answer on offense."
On Friday, Luther Prep hosts Lodi while Lakeside hosts Poynette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.