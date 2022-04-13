LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls soccer team scored three times in the opening 25 minutes and defeated visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-1 in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Olivia Klubertanz scored in the second minute on an assist by Ava Schmidt, Addison Roberts scored unassisted at the 4:41 mark and Josy Cefalu capped the flurry of scores with a 25th-minute goal. Roberts was credited with the assist.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Leyla Chavez made it 4-0 assisted by Cefalu.
Lake Mills (4-0-1, 1-0-0 Capitol Conference) improved its win streak to four games and goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped five shots.
“It was great to see our high energy and heavy press pay off in the opening minutes with quick goals,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “Lakeside gave us some difficulty knocking it around as efficiently as we have been, so credit to them and their coaching staff. Lakeside also controlled a bit of possession in the second half, so I was pleased to see our defense held strong and got us our first conference win.
“Additionally, I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with our improvement from our young squad. The girls are becoming great soccer players, but they’re even better kids that are loving the ride and truly enjoy playing together.”
For Lakeside (1-3-0, 0-1-0), Maria Vick scored unassisted in the 67th minute and goalie Ava Wilson made six saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.