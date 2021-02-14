Phoenix fall to Falcons

HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Dylan Kuehl led all scorers with 22 points as the Hustisford boys basketball team capped regular-season play with a 62-42 victory over visiting Luther Prep on Saturday.

The Falcons (12-3) led 24-15 at the halftime break and Kuehl went 9-for-15 from the field, adding 11 rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Gavin Thimm chipped in 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including three 3-pointers, and senior center Alex Eggelston contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for Hustisford, which is ranked first in the final Associated Press Division 5 poll. Senior forward Brody Thimm had eight.

Junior guard Tom Balge led the Phoenix (6-13) with 16 points. Senior guard Elijah Shevey and senior forward Nick Montgomery totaled 10 points each.

Third-seeded Luther Prep travels to face second seeded-seeded Columbus in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

Top-seeded Hustisford hosts the winner of fourth-seeded Fall River and fifth-seeded Central Wisconsin Christian in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.

HUSTISFORD 62, LUTHER PREP 42

Luther Prep  15  27  —  42

Hustisford  24  38  —  62

LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Balge 6 2-2 16; Fix 1 0-0 3; Montgomery 5 0-0 10; Fitzsimmons 0 2-2 2; Shevey 4 0-0 10; Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 5-6 42.

HUSTISFORD — Kaemmer 0 1-2 1; B. Thimm 3 0-0 8; G. Thimm 5 2-2 15; Kuehl 9 2-2 22; Eggelston 3 6-8 12; Bl. Peplinski 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 13-16 62.

3-point goals: LP 5 (Balge 2, Shevey 2, Fix 1); H 7 (G. Thimm 3, B. Thimm 2, Kuehl 2). Total fouls: LP 14; H 8.

Tags

Load comments