FALL RIVER — Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 22 points to lead Hustisford’s boys basketball team to a 68-47 win over Princeton/Green Lake in a Trailways crossover game on Saturday at Fall River High School.
“It felt great to back out on the court again after a 10-day break where we only had a handful of players at practice,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “With (this) being our first day back to full strength I was not sure what to expect but the boys definitely showed they missed being on the court and played with a high level of effort and intensity.
“Gavin didn’t show any signs of rust and came out strong despite PGL efforts to Diamond and 1 him, scoring 22 points and dishing out five assists. Blake had a lot of buildup energy and used it to gather his 15 rebounds and hold their leading scorer to seven points. Caleb Peplinski also hauled in 10 boards to give us an advantage inside.
“Josh Peplinski had a great game as well with 12 points and four rebounds and three assists and Nathan Newville found his stroke from outside, knocking down three treys and adding the support on offense we were looking for from him.
“Another guy who really energized us with his play was Carter Schreiber who had two big baskets when we needed to get the momentum back and played great defense which seemed to propel us to a double-digit victory. We still need to work on cutting down the turnovers but we are improving in all the other aspects of
the game, and I look forward to us continuing to improve and peak and the right time.”
Hustisford (9-3) travels to play Wayland Academy tonight.
