Luther Prep defeated by Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- Senior guard Jack Nikolay totaled a game-high 24 points and junior forward Max Heth added 22 for host Cambridge in a 72-64 nonconference victory over Luther Prep's boys basketball team on Tuesday.

For the Phoenix (2-2), junior guard Tom Balge scored 17 points and senior guard Luke Fix finished with 10 points. Junior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons tallied 9 points, junior forward Thomas Koelpin had eight and senior forward Nick Montgomery had seven.

Cambridge (1-1) made 11 3-pointers, including five by Heth and three by Nikolay.

Luther Prep travels to face Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 6 p.m.

CAMBRIDGE 72, LUTHER PREP 64

Luther Prep  27  37  —  64

Cambridge  31  41  —  72

LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 0 2-2 2; Lawrenz 1 3-4 5; Balge 7 1-2 17; Guse 1 0-0 2; Fix 3 2-2 10; Koelpin 3 1-2 8; Montgomery 3 1-3 7; Fitzsimmons 2 4-6 9; Baumann 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 14-21 64.

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 5 11-14 24; Heth 7 3-3 22; Harrison 0 4-6 4; Horton 1 0-0 2; E. Stein 2 0-0 4; Schroeder 2 0-0 5; Colts 3 1-4 9; Kozler 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 19-27 72.

3-point goals: LP 6 (Fix 2, Balge 2, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); C 11 (Heth 5, Nikolay 3, Colts 2, Schroeder 1). Total fouls: LP 18; C 20.

