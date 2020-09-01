Jacey Smith and Avalon Uecke pulled out a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles in the deciding match as Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 4-0 with a 4-3 victory over Beaver Dam on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
Watertown considered itself the top team in the Badger South this season, while Beaver Dam saw itself as one of the top two teams in the Badger North, so this figured to be a competitive crossover dual.
“We expected a tight match and this one did not disappoint,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“Beaver Dam is a very tough team. They were one of the favorites to win the Badger North. I have been so impressed by the attitude and competitiveness our girls have shown. They came ready to play tonight and it shows we belong with the best teams in the conference. But we know we have a lot of room for improvement and we will continue to work hard in practice.”
Smith and Uecke outlasted Lexi Burd and Brooklyn Torres in straight sets to clinch the team win.
“Jacey and Avalon played the match of the night and pulled out the final point for the team victory,” Dobbins said. “They have grown so much as a doubles team in just the last week. They are communicating very well and learning each other’s tendencies on the court. They stayed really steady in a back and forth match and put it away at the end.”
At No. 1 singles, Aubrey Schmutzler rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win.
“Aubrey played a very clean match and dominated from the beginning,” Dobbins said. “She got a ton of balls back but also attacked the net and put pressure on her opponent. She is leading us from the top of the lineup.”
At No. 4 singles, Addison Kuenzi also won in straight sets, defeating Cora Wendt 6-2, 6-2.
“Addison has been so steady and is providing our team with a huge boost at the No. 4 spot,” Dobbins said. “She is hitting the ball very cleanly from both sides, and her movement has improved so much since last season. She is a great kid and I’m proud of how she is handling herself.”
Watertown’s No. 2 doubles team of Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann dominated the first set and closed out the match with a second set tiebreaker for a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory.
“Mya and Cassidy are making huge strides every match, and turning up their aggressiveness,” Dobbins said. “They are seeing quality opponents and have been raising their game. It’s fun to see them have success.”
Watertown travels to face Baraboo on Thursday.
WATERTOWN 4,
BEAVER DAM 3
Singles
No. 1 — Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Lindsay Propst (BD) 6-2, 6-0
No. 2 — Riley Smith (BD) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-7(4), 6-2, 10-5
No. 3 — Grayce Klawitter (BD) def. Natalia Cortes (W) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Cora Wendt (BD) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Hannah Budde/Madeline Connaughty (BD) def. Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 — Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Emily Gabel/Abby Okon (BD) 6-2, 7-6(2)
No. 3 — Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Lexi Bird/Brooklyn Torres (BD) 7-5, 7-5
