CAMBRIDGE — The Lake Mills girls and boys track and field teams both finished first at the Blue Jay Invitational Thursday at Cambridge High School.
The L-Cat girls won five individual events, totaling 161 points. The Lake Mills boys won with 170 points and Johnson Creek (2 points) took ninth.
The Lake Mills girls had individual winners on the track from Lauren Winslow in the 400 meter dash (1 minute, 2.18 seconds), Makena Vesperman in the 300 meter hurdles (52.76) and Jade Pitta in the 1,600 meter run (6:01.9).
In the field, Kayla Will won the shot put with a throw of 39-09. In the discus, Meghann Christian finished first with a throw of 101-10 and Will was second with a throw of 100.0.
Jenna Hosey was second in the 400 meters (1:04.08). Ava Vesperman was second in the 800 in 2:45.15 while Sydney Burling's time of 2:46.14 was good for third. Madison Hahn was second in the 3200 meters (14:21.18) and Libby Porter was third (14:40.07). Ali Dean was third in the 100 meter hurdles, finishing in 20.72.
The 4x400 relay group of Hosey, Pitta, Makena Vesperman and Winslow won with a mark of 4:23.40. In the 4x800, Hosey, Pitta, Burling and Winslow came in first (11:07.8).
Hosey was also third in the long jump (15-0).
Johnson Creek's girls took seventh with 25 points.
The 4x200 relay of Brooklyn Patterson, Danalyn Siewert and Adriell Paterson and Brittany Rue were second in 1:55.28. The 4x400 group of Brooklyn Patterson, Adriell Patterson, Siewert and Rue were third (4:42.40). In the 4x800, Payge Ische, Maggie Markus, Gabrielle Trujillo and Ava Sixel were also third (13:42.05).
For the L-Cat boys, Kyle Popowski won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.64. Adam Moen (5-10) and Carson Lund (20-2) won the high jump and long jump, respectively.
Lake Mills swept the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Charlie Cassady, Michael Stenbroten, Jaxson Retrum and Moen won the 4x100 in 45.23
Lund, Stenbroten, J.P. Rguig and Retrum claimed the 4x200 (1.35.09) while Issac Lambert, Jailen Ortega, John Wilke and Liam Carrigan won the 4x400 (3:44.05).
Stenbroten (11.76) was second in the 100 meter dash while Moen (11.86) placed third. In the 200, Jaxson Retrum was third in 23.84. Popowski was third in the 400, finishing in 53.59, and third in the 300 hurdles (43.96).
Ben Buchholtz was third in the shot put (40-0). Carrigan cleared 5-8 to place second in the high jump and Lund was second in the triple jump (41-1).
The L-Cats have a conference meet at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Lake Mills 161, Edgerton 88, Big Foot 84, Deerfield 74, Belleville 69, Cambridge 41, Johnson Creek 25, Beloit Turner 16, Monticello 13.
Team scores - boys: Lake Mills 170, Cambridge 118, Beloit Turner 81, Deerfield 80, Big Foot 74, Belleville 58, Edgerton 46, Monticello 33, Johnson Creek 2.
