OAK CREEK — Senior point guard Janiyah Goner and sophomore forward Paulina Hernandez led three players in double figures with 12 points each as Oak Creek defeated Watertown’s girls basketball team 43-31 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Watertown was led by senior forward Teya Maas with a game-high 15 points, but the Goslings struggled in general offensively. Senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler missed the game due to a family event. Junior Lily Gifford ran the offense in her absence and added six points, as did freshman Drew Hinrichs.
"Not having Aubrey hurt,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "Lily did a good job stepping up. It's just not where she normally plays. Everything got shifted around. We played hard defensively and picked up where we left off at the end of last season. Our defense keeps us in every game, but Oak Creek is obviously very talented. They are one of the perennial powers.”
Watertown trailed by six with five minutes remaining, but was forced to foul. Oak Creek hit 5-of-8 free throws down the stretch. The Goslings struggled at the line, finishing 6-of-17.
“They did a good job doubling down on Teya and we didn’t hit our outside shots,” Stollberg said. “It was an all Oak Creek cheering section, because they weren't allowing (opposing fans) in, but we feel lucky to play a game. You can’t hang your head losing to a team like that, and we were competitive. We have a lot of room to grow, but we feel fortunate to be participating. It means a lot to the kids. They are excited for it. Everybody is healthy, so that’s the important thing."
Watertown hosts Lake Country Lutheran on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
OAK CREEK 43, WATERTOWN 31
Watertown 14 17 — 31
Oak Creek 21 22 — 43
Watertown (fg-ft-tp) —Linskens 1 0-0 2, Gifford 2 0-1 6, Hinrichs 2 1-4 6, Maas 5 5-10 15, Uecke 1 0-0 2 Totals 11 6-17 31
Oak Creek (fg-ft-tp) — Goner 3 4-4 12, Grudzielanek 1 0-0 2, Widenski 2 0-1 5, Shehn 0 0-2 0, Braam 1 0-0 2, Kasar 3 2-2 10, Hernandez 5 1-2 12 Totals 15 7-11 43
Three-point goals — W (Gifford 2, Hinrichs 1), O (Gone 2, Widenski 1, Kasar 2, Hernandez 1)
Total fouls — W 15, O 16
Fouled out — O (Widenski)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.