Hustisford senior forward Blake Peplinski beats out three Cambria-Friesland Hilltoppers for an offensive rebound during a boys basketball game at Hustisford High School on Monday. Peplinski grabbed 16 rebounds in Husty’s 60-44 victory.
Hustisford senior point guard Gavin Thimm hits a first half 3-pointer for the Falcons during a boys basketball game against Cambria-Friesland on Monday at the Falcons' Nest. Thimm led all scorers with 23 points in Husty's 60-44 victory.
Hustisford's Josh Peplinski (10) and Braden Peplinski (31) deny Cambria-Friesland's Owen Jones in the lane during a boys basketball game in Hustisford on Monday. The Falcons put on another dominating defensive performance in 60-44 victory.
HUSTISFORD — Two years ago, when Sheboygan Area Lutheran unveiled its championship banner in the season opener, Hustisford was the visiting opponent.
“They wanted us to be there that night,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They were gracious and they said we were the toughest team they faced in the playoffs that year. When we won our championship last year, our toughest game was against Cambria-Friesland. We wanted to recognize them as well.”
Hustisford unveiled its championship banner with members of the state championship team present. Then the current Falcons dominated the rematch of last year’s regional final, opening a 10-0 lead over C-F and never trailing a 60-44 victory on Monday.
Senior guard Gavin Thimm scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half and added two assists and two steals for Hustisford (6-0). Josh Peplinski added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Senior forward Blake Peplinski had seven points, eight assists and 16 rebounds. Nathan Newville added six points and six rebounds.
The Falcons held the Hilltoppers scoreless for nearly the first six minutes and led by as many as 18 in the first half.
Parker Quade scored 15 points to lead Cambria-Friesland (6-3).
“I was extrmely happy with the instenty we had on defense,” Hopfinger said.
“Our offense was working OK, but our defense set the tone. They made some runs and our defense picked back up again. Gavin played well. Blake was a monster again on the boards and had eight assists. Josh picked his times and make seom big shots when we needed them.
“Braden made some big plays for us in the first half. When they tried to penetrate, he wsa holdling the lane for us and drew a couple charges and stopped the penetration.”
Hustisford takes on Clinton at the Cambridge tournament on Tuesday at noon.
