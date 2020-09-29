WATERLOO -- The Waterloo volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 victory over visiting Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Seniors Brooke Mosher (25) and Joslyn Wolff (18) led the Pirates (12-1) in kills.
"Tonight was Senior Night and I was happy to see all seven of our seniors given the start," Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "They are a great group of kids and we were glad to celebrate them tonight.
"Luther Prep came out strong the first set and did a nice job of keeping us out of system. We got down early and couldn’t recover quite enough dropping the first 25-22. It was fitting on Senior Night that Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff carried the load offensively for us combining for 43 kills. They were swinging hard and smart and it was fun to watch the fire in them down the stretch."
Mosher tallied 24 assists and Wolff had 15. Sophia Schneider had five kills and nine assists in the win.
Mosher served two aces and Michaela Riege and Schneider each dug out 12 shots. Skyler Powers blocked four shots while Quinnly Hush and Mosher each had three blocks.
"Michaela Riege did a nice job controlling the backcourt and picked up some awesome digs covering the block that kept us alive in many rallies," coach Mosher added. "Overall, we had a solid team win and give a lot of credit to Luther Prep. We will regroup tomorrow and work on a few things before heading to their gym on Thursday."
For the Phoenix (4-1), junior setter Andrea Bortulin and senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen each had six kills. Paulsen also served four aces. Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst (16) and Andrea Bortulin (14) led the team in assists.
"We obviously didn't have the outcome we wanted tonight, but this was still a great night for us," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We hung with a good team and did a lot of things really well.
"We know exactly what we need to do from here on out and we are excited to see this team again on Thursday. Our passing was excellent tonight but we needed to be more offensive and control our own errors."
Sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst dug out 15 shots and senior defensive specialist Abby Pechman had 12 digs. Paulsen (3.5) and senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz (2.5) had the most blocks.
The Pirates and Phoenix play at LPS on Thursday at 7 p.m.
