WALWORTH — Anthony Hibl hit a two-run home run and struck out seven over six scoreless as fourth-seeded Big Foot topped the visiting and fifth-seeded Lake Mills baseball team 6-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Thursday.

Hibl’s home run came with one out in the first. Big Foot (11-9) added four more runs in the second.

Hibl earned the decision, throwing 99 pitches while allowing only a pair of singles with two walks.

Eddy Eveland took the loss for the L-Cats (12-13), allowing six earned on five hits over 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and three walks. Andy Carpenter worked the final 4 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run. He gave up two hits, struck out three and walked two.

Sam Giombetti drove in Lake Mills’ run on a fielder’s choice in the seventh.

The team’s four-game win streak was snapped.

BIG FOOT 6,

LAKE MILLS 1

Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 3 0

Big Foot 240 000 X — 6 7 1

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Eveland (L; 1.2-5-6-6-2-3), Carpenter (4.1-2-0-0-3-2); BF: Hibl (W; 6-2-0-0-7-2), Hering (0.2-1-1-1-0-0), Phillips (0.1-0-0-0-0-0).

Leading hitters — BF: Schmitz 2x3, Hibl (HR).

