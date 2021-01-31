SLINGER — Matt Schaeffer led a balanced attack with 10 points for Slinger in a 48-37 win over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Saturday.
Watertown (4-8) held a 24-21 lead at halftime, but Slinger (6-12) rallied to win by holding the Goslings to 13 second half points.
“We had too many turnovers and we missed some point blank open looks,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “They had two guys with nine points and one with 10. Most nights, that should win you a game. I was happy with what we did defensively, but we didn’t attack enough and when we did, we were ice cold.”
Senior guard Patrick Lampe and junior guard Ollie Meyers each scored eight points to lead Watertown.
“It was our first game with everybody back,” O’Leary said. “We had no synch, no rhythm.”
Watertown travels to play Fort Atkinson Friday.
SLINGER 48, WATERTOWN 37
Watertown 24 13 — 37
Slinger 21 27 — 48
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 0-0 3, Meyers 3 0-0 8, Shelton 1 1-1 3, Lampe 3 0-0 8, Sellnow 0 1-2 1, Gapinski 2 0-2 5, Bohmann 1 0-0 3, Roberts 1 1-2 3, Clifford 1 1-2 3 Totals 13 4-9 37
Slinger (fg ft-fta pts) — Loomans 2 2-2 6, Erdmann 4 0-1 9, Murray 2 4-5 9, Ash. Beers 1 0-0 3, Schaeffer 4 0-0 10, Wiest 1 4-4 6, And. Beers 2 0-0 5 Totals 16 10-12 48
Three-point goals — W (Wehner 1, Meyers 2, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 1), S (Murray 1, Ash. Beers 1, Schaffer 2, And. Beers 1) Total fouls — W 11, S 13
