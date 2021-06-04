JOHNSON CREEK — Milwaukee King scored in all innings expect one as the Bluejays fell in a nonconference game Thursday at home.

Wyatt Owen drove in Johnson Creek's lone run. Howie Olszewski finished with a run to go along with one hit. Braden Walling pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits while striking out seven batters.

MILWAUKEE KING 9, JOHNSON CREEK 1

Milwaukee King 112 212 0 — 9 15 2

Johnson Creek 000 001 0 — 1 4 2

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MK: Berger 5-1-0-5-4; JC: Walling 3.2-10-5-2-7.

Leading hitters — MK: Boetttcher 4x5, Pinet 3x5, Berger 3x4, Nelson 2x5, Morrell 2x3.

