JOHNSON CREEK — Milwaukee King scored in all innings expect one as the Bluejays fell in a nonconference game Thursday at home.
Wyatt Owen drove in Johnson Creek's lone run. Howie Olszewski finished with a run to go along with one hit. Braden Walling pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing 10 hits while striking out seven batters.
MILWAUKEE KING 9, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Milwaukee King 112 212 0 — 9 15 2
Johnson Creek 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — MK: Berger 5-1-0-5-4; JC: Walling 3.2-10-5-2-7.
Leading hitters — MK: Boetttcher 4x5, Pinet 3x5, Berger 3x4, Nelson 2x5, Morrell 2x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.