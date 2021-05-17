FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s boys golf team lost a Badger South dual to Fort Atkinson 178 to 209 at the Koshkonong Mounds Golf Course on Friday.
Myles Nourse led Watertown with a 49. John Klinger (51), Aaron Sellnow (54) and Greason Mihalko (55) also scored. Matthew Marchant turned in the team’s fifth score, a 56.
Brayden Brown and Grey Wixom shared medalist honors with 43s for Fort Atkinson.
