WATERLOO — Senior running back Eugene Wolff rushed 17 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns as Waterloo’s football team steamrolled Westfield 40-0 on Friday.
Wolff gashed the Pioneers on scoring runs of 73 yards in the first quarter, 2 yards in third quarter and 74 yards in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 7-of-11 passes for 130 yards and two scores, a 22-yard TD toss to sophomore receiver Benny Marshall and a 43-yard scoring pass to sophomore running back Trevor Firari.
Waterloo (2-0) also dominated defensively, holding Westfield to 77 rushing yards and 31 passing yards. The Pirates recorded four interceptions in the victory.
Next Friday, Waterloo plays at Markesan.
WATERLOO 40,
WESTFIELD 0
Westfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Waterloo 6 16 12 6 — 40
Wa — Wolff 73 run (pass failed)
Wa — Marshall 22 pass from Hush (Wolff run)
Wa — Firari 43 pass from Hush (Setz pass from Hush)
Wa — Wolff 2 run (kick failed)
Wa — Sturgill 3 run (kick failed)
Wa — Wolff 74 run (kick failed)
Team statistics — Rushing: We 42-77, Wa, 28-284. Passing: We, 31. Wa, 130.
Individuals — Rushing: We, Goodwin 21-49, Wa, Wolff 17-240. Passing (comp-att.-int.) We, Kangas 5-12-4. Wa, Hush 7-11-0. Receiving: We, Johnson 2-18. Wa, Sturgill 3-59
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.