Eugene Wolff
Eugene Wolff ran the ball 17 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates trounced Westfield 40-0 on Friday in Waterloo.

 Sadye Ring

WATERLOO — Senior running back Eugene Wolff rushed 17 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns as Waterloo’s football team steamrolled Westfield 40-0 on Friday.

Wolff gashed the Pioneers on scoring runs of 73 yards in the first quarter, 2 yards in third quarter and 74 yards in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 7-of-11 passes for 130 yards and two scores, a 22-yard TD toss to sophomore receiver Benny Marshall and a 43-yard scoring pass to sophomore running back Trevor Firari.

Waterloo (2-0) also dominated defensively, holding Westfield to 77 rushing yards and 31 passing yards. The Pirates recorded four interceptions in the victory.

Next Friday, Waterloo plays at Markesan.

WATERLOO 40,

WESTFIELD 0

Westfield 0 0 0 0 — 0

Waterloo 6 16 12 6 — 40

Wa — Wolff 73 run (pass failed)

Wa — Marshall 22 pass from Hush (Wolff run)

Wa — Firari 43 pass from Hush (Setz pass from Hush)

Wa — Wolff 2 run (kick failed)

Wa — Sturgill 3 run (kick failed)

Wa — Wolff 74 run (kick failed)

Team statistics — Rushing: We 42-77, Wa, 28-284. Passing: We, 31. Wa, 130.

Individuals — Rushing: We, Goodwin 21-49, Wa, Wolff 17-240. Passing (comp-att.-int.) We, Kangas 5-12-4. Wa, Hush 7-11-0. Receiving: We, Johnson 2-18. Wa, Sturgill 3-59

