NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer shot a four-over-par round of 40, tying for second individually, at Tuesday’s Capitol Conference mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Lakeside Lutheran finished third as a team with a four-person tally of 185, finishing behind first-place Lodi (171) and second-place Cambridge (175).
The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz shot a six-over-par round of 42, tying for fourth individually. Bear Deavers (47), Will Meland (47) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
Luther Prep took fifth with a score of 204 led by Andrew Wilke and Ryan Boggs, who each shot 50. Luke Fix (51) and Sam DeBruin (53) also scored.
"Edelweiss was a challenging course, as you can see from some of the higher scores," Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. "It was a super fun course to play though, and the guys rose to the challenge and enjoyed themselves. I'm very happy with our consistency, and we hope to lower those scores even more in the next few rounds ahead."
For Lake Mills, which finished seventh with a 242, Lucas Kleinfeldt shot 55 and Henry Ruedebusch carded a 57.
The Blue Devils’ Hailey Thoney was the medalist with a 39. Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio also shot 42 and Nick Buckman recorded a 43 to tie for sixth.
Team scores: Lodi 171, Cambridge 175, Lakeside Lutheran 185, Columbus 194, Luther Prep 204, Monticello/Belleville 222, Lake Mills 242, Wisconsin Heights incomplete, New Glarus incomplete.
