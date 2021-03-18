BELOIT — Junior Savannah Serdynski had a double-double and the Jefferson girls volleyball team rallied two sets down to take a 21-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-13, 15-4 victory over host Beloit Turner on Thursday night.
Serdynski finished with 27 assists and 19 digs in the Rock Valley Conference matchup.
“We got off to a slow start where our errors prevented us from gaining any momentum, but once we were able to put some little runs together at the beginning of the third game, the girls gained confidence,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson Spiegel said.
Presley Biwer finished with a team-high 13 kills, while Mackenzie Thom ended with a team-best seven aces.
“This was a great win and the girls are fired up,” Jacobson Spiegel said. “I’m proud of how they truly played together as a team tonight.”
