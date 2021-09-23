COLUMBUS — The Lake Mills boys soccer team bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 7-2 rout of host Columbus in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday.
L-Cat senior Jailen Ortega scored in the 12th and 35th minutes, adding a goal in the 72nd minute to cap his hat trick that made it 6-1. Ortega also had two assists for Lake Mills (11-1-1 overall, 3-1-0 Capitol).
Senior Lucas Hart scored at the 13th- and 42nd-minute marks while senior Brayden Ciesiolka and senior Kyle Popowski added a goal apiece in the second half.
L-Cat freshman goalie Cale Bower stopped four shots.
“We played well, but still let in some goals,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “We let too many chances go by without scoring. Looking to clean it up against Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday.”
LAKE MILLS 7, COLUMBUS 2
Lake Mills 3 4 — 7
Columbus 1 1 — 2
First half: LM — J. Ortega (Lambert), 11:17; Hart (J. Ortega), 12:05; C — Genco, 22:24; LM — J. Ortega, 34:57.
Second half: LM — Hart (Ciesiolka), 41:43; Ciesiolka (J. Ortega), 69:08; J. Ortega (M. Ortega), 71:45; C — Genco, 73:45; LM — Popowski (Hart), 75:52.
Saves: LM (Bower) 4, C (Pierre) 20.
Shots on goal: LM 27, C 6.
JEFFERSON 1, EDGERTON 1
JEFFERSON — Senior Erick Serrano scored the equalizer in the 74th minute as Jefferson’s boys soccer team tied with visiting Edgerton 1-1 in a Rock Valley game Thursday.
The Crimson Tide struck first in the 55th minute before Serrano tied it up unassisted at the 73:42 mark.
Eagle freshman goalie Sam Steies stopped six shots.
“We played awesome tonight, I’m so proud of my team,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “Edgerton played a great game and we showed that we never give up and that’s what Jefferson is all about.
“Steies was a brick wall today and I’m super proud of him. Senior Marcus Owen played outstanding, I don’t know how he can run so much.”
Jefferson travels to face Walworth Big Foot on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
WISCONSIN DELLS 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
WISCONSIN DELLS — Yair Perez Ruiz scored twice in the first half as Wisconsin Dells built an early edge, holding off the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 3-1 in a Capitol Conference game Thursday.
Perez Ruiz scored off an Alejandro Salazar assist in the fifth minute, adding his second score at the 24-minute mark for the final margin.
Lakeside (6-3-2, 0-3-0 Capitol) senior Kyle Main tied it 1-1 with a goal assisted by junior Jay Yahnke in the seventh minute. The Chiefs’ Manroop Benipal made it 2-1 with an unassisted 15th minute goal.
Warrior senior goalie Calvin Geerdts stopped seven shots.
“We answered an early goal by the Dells with one of our own to tie it at 1-1 within the first ten minutes,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “After conceding two more goals, we kept the Dells out of our net for the rest of the first half and all of the second half. We gave our best effort to adjust to turf, but were unable to find the back of the net for the rest of the game.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Lakeside 1 0 — 1
Wis. Dells 3 0 — 3
First half: WD — Perez Ruiz (Salazar), 5:00; LL — Main (Yahnke), 7:00; WD — Benipal, 15:00; Perez Ruiz (Bautista), 24:00.
Saves: LL (Geerdts) 8; WD (Paige) 4.
Shots on goal: LL 5, WD 10.
