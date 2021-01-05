Chiefs crush Eagles

WALWORTH — The visiting Eagles had no answer for junior wing Gus Foster, who scored 35 points to help the Chiefs earn a 67-46 victory over the Jefferson boys basketball team on Tuesday.

Foster had 19 of his points in the second half, when Big Foot pulled away after leading by nine at the break.

Tyler Wilson added 18 points for the Chiefs.

Braden McGraw scored 14 points and Haygen Miller 12 for Jefferson (2-8).

The Eagles host Evansville on Friday starting at 7:15 p.m.

BIG FOOT 67,

JEFFERSON 46

Jefferson 21 25 — 46

Big Foot 30 37 — 67

JEFFERSON (fg-ftm-pts) — Miller 4-2-12, McGraw 6-0-14, Neitzel 1-0-2, Martin 3-0-7, Pinnow 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-2-4, Devine 2-0-4. Totals 18-4-46.

BIG FOOT — Greco 0-2-2, Torrez 1-2-5, A. Schmitz 1-0-3, Gerdes 0-1-1, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 11-8-35, Wilson 8-2-18, J. Schmitz 0-1-1. Totals 22-16-67.

3-point goals: J 6 (Miller 2, McGraw 2, Martin, Pinnow), BF 4 (Foster 2, Torrez, A. Schmitz). Total fouls: J 23, BF 15.

