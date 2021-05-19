JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek girls track and field team won seven individual events at a Trailways Quad Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
Adriell Patterson swept the hurdles with wins in the 100 meter hurdles (19.1 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (54.8). Denalyn Siewert finished first in both the long jump (14-5.25) and triple jump (28-8.5).
Brittany Rue also won a pair of individual events, taking first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.5, and leaping to first in the high jump with a 4-08.
Brooklyn Patterson won the 100 meter dash with a 13.6. She also took second in the 200 and 400.
Siewert placed third in the 200. Alyssa Sadowski took second in the 100.
Payge Ische took third in the 300 hurdles, running the race for her first time.
Grace Trudell took third in the shot put with a new best throw.
"I'm really happy with the performances considering the wet conditions," Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "We swept the 100 and 200 dashes."
Johnson Creek's girls won over Madison Tri-Op 62-57 and Palmyra Eagle 94-10. The Bluejays also won against Parkview 86-42, but this was an extra competition that does not count towards conference duals.
Erik Sanchez had the Bluejay boys lone individual first-place finish with an 87-5 in discus.
Brandon Blank took second in the shot put and siscus in his first meet of the season, both PRs. Ryan Moore took third in the discus.
