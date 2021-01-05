Evan Jaworski

Watertown’s Evan Jaworski swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team as the Goslings defeated Fort Atkinson 89-80 in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown’s boys swim team earned first place finishes in 10 out of 11 events in an 89-80 win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

Zach Jaworski, Jack Heier and Liam McCloskey each won two individual events. Jaworski swept the 200 freestyle (2 minutes, 4.99 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.03). Heier won both the 50 freestyle (25.12) and the 500 freestyle (5:50.68). McCloskey took the 100 freestyle (54.22) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.31).

Nathan Williams added a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:07.50).

The 200 medley relay team of Evan Jaworski, Williams, Heier and McCloskey won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.59. The 200 freestyle relay team of Williams, Matthew Marchant, Zach Jaworski and McCloskey won in 1:38.45. The 400 freestyle relay team of Heier, Evan Jaworski, Williams and Zach Jaworski won in 3:45.17.

Jackson Barta turned in a second place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:28.70). Placing third for the Goslings were Jake Olszewski in the 200 individual medley (3:05.40), Evan Jaworski in the 50 freestyle (26.35) and Marchant in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.83).

