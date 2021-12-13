RANDOLPH — Luther Prep’s girls nearly overcame a 12-point halftime deficit before falling to second-ranked Randolph 46-44 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday.
The Phoenix struggled in the first half to find their offensive rhythm. Turnovers played a big part in that as the Phoenix committed quite a few unforced turnovers with sloppy passes.
The second half started slowly for both teams as the defenses really played well. The Phoenix were down by as many as 14, but started to find some success inside with Grace Schmidt and were able get stops on the other end to pull within four with about six minutes to play. Audrey deBoer added two threes in the final minutes and the Phoenix were able to tie the game at 44 with about a minute to play.
A Phoenix foul with 10.2 seconds to go put the Rockets’ Jorey Buwalda on the line for double bonus where she hit both. The Phoenix were fouled immediately on the inbounds, as the Rockets had two fouls to give. On the next inbounds, the Phoenix were able to push the ball up the floor, but turned it over. The Phoenix fouled Jorey Buwalda again, and she missed both free throws. The Phoenix were unable to get a decent shot up in the final seconds and lost a close one.
Schmidt led Luther Prep with 17 points, while deBoer added 11.
Jorey Buwalda scored 15 to lead Randolph (8-0).
Luther Prep (5-2) travels to face Milwaukee Messmer on Tuesday.
