LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Ava Stelter netted a first-half hat trick as the Lake Mills girls soccer team beat visiting Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4-1 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Friday.
Stelter opened the scoring on an assist by forward Ava Schmidt in the second minute. Midfielder Kaci Everson assisted on Stelter's second goal, which was in the eighth minute. Stelter connected off a Sophia Guerrero assist in the 27th minute to make it a three-goal lead for the L-Cats (4-1-1).
"This was a great bounce back team win after a tough night with East Troy," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I challenged the girls to get back to winning 50/50 balls consistently and we really did a great job of that overall.
"Stelter is on an absolute terror lately and playing at even higher levels than I've seen from her before. Her composure with the ball right now is inspiring, and her teammates continue to get rewarded with assists connecting with her in the offensive third. Ryleigh (Kulow) and her defense continue to improve defensively each game too. We are starting to catch a rhythm and look forward to next week."
Stelter has a state-leading 21 goals through six matches. Her 43 points are the most statewide at the completion of play Friday.
Schmidt scored unassisted in the 55th minute to make it 4-0 and Kulow stopped three shots.
The L-Cats return to Capitol Conference play at Lodi on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 4, DODGEVILLE/MINERAL POINT 1
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0 1 — 1
Lake Mills 3 1 — 4
First half — LM: Stelter (Schmidt), 1:26, Stelter (Everson) 7:50, Stelter (S. Guerrero), 26:09;
Second half — LM: Schmidt, 54:20, D/MP: Phillips (pk), 69:32;
Saves: D/MP (Johnson) 6; LM (Kulow) 3.
