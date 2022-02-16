MADISON — Ja Koon scored 21 points to lead Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to a 71-70 Trailways South victory over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
Jonathan Loomans added 19 points and Jo Koon added 13 for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (13-7, 6-4 in conference).
Austin Anton-Pernat scored a game-high 30 points including six 3-pointers for the second consecutive game for Johnson Creek (14-8, 6-4). Logan Sullivan added 17 and Isaac Hartz added 11.
"Fun game, but a tough loss again,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “We’ve been struggling in the first halves of recent games but stepping up in the second half. Austin played really well tonight and kept us alive with Sully in foul trouble in the first half. I give credit to ALCS. They had a great first half and the lead was just out of reach for us.
“We're hoping to bounce back on Friday at home against Williams Bay after they beat us at the buzzer earlier this year down there."
ABUNDANT LIFE 71, JOHNSON CREEK 70
Johnson Creek 25 45 — 70
Abundant Life 39 32 — 71
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 8 1-2 17, L.Berres 2 0-0 4, Anton-Pernat 11 2-2 30, Hartz 5 1-4 11, Bredlow 2 2-4 7 Totals 28 6-12 70
Abundant Life (fg ft-fta tp) — Ja Koon 9 0-0 21, Jo Koon 6 0-0 13, Gonnering 0 2-2 2, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Schmiesing 3 0-1 9, Osinowo 1 0-0 2, Loomans 9 0-1 19 , Davison 2 0-2 4 Totals 31 2-6 71
Three-point goals — JC (Anton-Pernat 6, Hartz, Bredlow), AL (Ja Koon 3, Jo Koon, Wallace, Schmiesing 3, Loomans)
Total fouls — JC 14, AL 9
Fouled out — JC (Hartz)
Friday’s result
JOHNSON CREEK 89, COUNTRY DAY 58
Johnson Creek 36 53 — 89
Country Day 32 26 — 58
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 15 3-4 34, L. Berres 4 0-0 10, Anton-Pernat 9 22 26, Constable 1 0-0 2, Hartz 2 1-2 5, P. Berres 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 3, Peralta 2 0-0 4, Sanchez 1 0-2 2 Tolas 35 6-10 89
Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Bosben 4 1-2 12, Senecal 1 0-0 2, Shepley 2 0-0 5, Hani 1 0-1 3, Norland-Au 5 0-0 14, Young 6 1-4 13, Ajit 0 1-2 1, Barry 1 0-0 2, Canavan 1 0-0 2, Roghaven 2 0-0 4 Totals 23 3-9 58
Three-point goals — JC (Sullivan, L. Berres 2, Anton-Pernat 6, P. Berres, Smith), CD (Bobsen 3, Shelpey, Hani, Norland-Au 4)
Total fouls — JC 13, CD 10
Thursday’s result
PALMYRA-EAGLE 63, JOHNSON CREEK 54
Palmyra-Eagle 36 27 — 63
Johnson Creek 23 31 — 54
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Perez 2 0-0 5, Metzdorf 3 3-4 11, Lawson 3 4-6 10, Taylor 4 1-2 12, Koopman 5 3-4 13, Patrick 1 3-3 5, Schneider 2 2-6 7 Totals 20 16-25 63
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 10 6-10 26, L. Berres 1 1-4 4, Anton-Pernat 2 1-2 6, Hartz 3 0-2 7, Bredlow 5 0-0 11 Totals 21 8-18 54
Three-point goals — PE (Perez, Metzdorf 2, Taylor 3, Schneider), JC (L. Berres, Anton-Pernat, Hartz 2, Bredlow)
Total fouls — PE 15, JC 19
Fouled out — PE (Koopman), JC (Bredlow)
