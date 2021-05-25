CAMBRIDGE -- Greta Pingel and Nora Statz each hit home runs, but the Lakeside Lutheran softball team fell 8-7 in a nonconference game at Cambridge on Monday.
The Warriors (8-8) had two hits apiece from Statz, Pingel and Kieghtan Rank.
Cambridge (9-5) took a 3-2 lead on Saveea Freeland's three-run home run in the third. Kayla Roidt capped a three-run Blue Jay fifth with a three-run shot that made the advantage 7-4.
Kendra Blake drew a lead off walk in the Lakeside half of the sixth. Pingel then hit a no-out two-run blast to center that cut the lead to 7-6. Statz's solo homer in the seventh to left on a 1-0 count squared it at seven.
"We battled back late, but made too many mistakes," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matthew Doering said. "Give Cambridge credit, they strung some nice timely hitting together.
"Greta Pingel's two-run homer in the sixth and Nora Statz's solo shot in the seventh got us back in the game, but we could not take the lead again."
Cambridge loaded the bases with one down in the bottom half of the frame and Taylor Stenklyft scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch.
Rank allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits over five innings in the start, striking out two and walking two. Kylee Gnabasik pitched the seventh and took the loss.
The Warriors play at Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7
Lakeside 002 112 1 — 7 11 5
Cambridge 003 040 1 — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank (5-6-7-6-2-2), Cook (1-1-1-1-0-2) Gnabasik (L; 0.1-1-0-0-0-0). C: Nottestad (W; 7-11-7-6-3-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR), Statz 2x4 (HR), Rank 2x2; C: Freeland 2x2 (HR), Lewellin 2x3, Roidt (HR).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.