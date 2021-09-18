CAMBRIDGE — Senior running back Trey Colts ran for 451 yards and scored seven touchdowns for Cambridge in a 47-7 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland on Friday.
Cambridge (3-2, 2-1 in conference) rolled up 572 yards of total offense in the victory.
Colts scored six of his touchdowns on the ground and caught quarterback Jace Horton’s lone TD pass covering 17 yards.
Dodgeland (0-5, 0-3) got on the board with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the first quarter when senior running back Caden Brugger threw a halfback option pass to senior running back Braxton Kohn for a 62-yard touchdown.
Brugger rushed 22 times for 109 yards for the Trojans, who host Marshall next Friday.
CAMBRIDGE 47, DODGELAND 7
Dodgeland 7 0 0 0 — 7
Cambridge 20 7 20 0 — 47
First Quarter
C — Colts 50 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 6 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 70 run (kick failed)
D — Kohn 62 pass from Brugger (Brugger kick)
Second Quarter
C — Colts 85 run (Hughes kick)
Third Quarter
C — Colts 57 run (Hughes kick)
C — Colts 17 pass from Horton (kick failed)
C — Colts 27 run (Hughes kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: D 14, C 20. By rush: D 13, C 15. By pass: D 1, C 4. By Penalty: D 0, C 1. Rushing: D 48-219, C 27-512. Passing: D 71, C 60. Fumbles-Lost: D 1-1, C 0-0. Penalties: D 5-40, C 6-45
Individual statistics — Rushing: D Brugger 22-109, C, Colts 19-451. Passing (comp.-att.-int.) — D Brugger 1-2-0, Johnson 1-5-1. C, Horton 4-4-0. Receiving: D, Kohn 1-62, C Hughes 2-31
