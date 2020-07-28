Fond du Lac scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning of a 6-3 victory over the Watertown Legion team at Washington Park on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Starter Caleb Hinkes pitched five innings, striking out six and walking five for Watertown (1-12). He allowed four hits and three earned while going 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ralph Haumschild, Nathan Walter and Ethan Johnson each had RBIs.
Watertown got outhit 9-6.
Watertown led 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning of the second game when the Daily Times went to print.
FOND DU LAC 6,
WATERTOWN 3
Fond du Lac 002 012 1 — 6 9 1
Watertown 110 001 0 — 3 6 1
WP: Mueller
LP: Hinkes
Fond du Lac (ab-h-r-rbi) — Roedl 2-1-1-0, Mueller 3-2-1-0, Brander 3-0-0-1, David 3-1-0-0, Schnell 3-1-0-1, River 3-1-0-0, Harngen 3-1-1-0, Wilson 2-0-1-0, Wilson 2-1-1-1, Watters 2-0-1-1, Stalmahan 1-1-0-0, Max 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-9-6-4.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Hinkes 4-2-1-0, Winkelman 4-1-1-0, Haumschild 4-1-0-1, Walter 3-1-0-1, Jurgella 0-0-0-0, Dearborn 3-1-0-0, Bergdorf 2-0-1-0, Bushkie 2-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-1, Sloan 2-0-0-0, Preinfalk 0-0-0-0. Totals 26-6-3-3.
2B: Walter (WTN)
Pitching — HO: Mueller (FDL) 5 in 6, Stalmahan (FDL) 1 in 1, Hinkes (WTN) 4 in 5, Bushkie (WTN) 5 in 2. R: Mueller 3, Stalmahan 0, Hinkes 3, Bushkie 3. SO: Mueller 5, Stalmahan 2, Hinkes 6, Bushkie 0. BB: Mueller 2, Stalmahan 1, Hinkes 5, Bushkie 0.
