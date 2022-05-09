WALES — Watertown’s track and field teams won five events at the Steinke Invitational at Kettle Moraine High School on Friday.
The Goslings boys were third with 112 points, while the girls were seventh with 56 points.
"We are blessed with talented student-athletes on the team,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. "This was a busy week for our team with the start of AP testing, a massed band concert, hosting or participating in three meets, prom preparations along with our normal school schedules. I thought our team did a really good job focusing on the meet and competing to the best of our abilities. The boys team placed third and girls team finished seventh as our final tune-up before our conference meet."
Jaret Boehm won the boys discus with a throw of 143 feet, 9 inches and took third in the shot put (46-6 1/2). Caden Maas won the shot put (51-1).
"Both Jaret Boehm and Caden Maas continue be solid in the throws,” Mertens said. "While they did not achieve PRs, they continue to hone in their technique to increase their chances of throwing further this season."
Brandon Glaznap won the 100 meter dash in 11.27 seconds.
"Brandon continues to climb up our school’s Top Ten List in the 100-meter dash, currently the third fastest in school history,” Mertens said. "He is 0.08 seconds away from the school record. Can he break it? That will be one of the many fun questions that we look forward to answering over the rest of the season.”
Nicholas Grover won the 200 in 23.25.
"Nick Grover is excelling in the 200-meter dash, topping the field and achieving a new personal record,” Mertens said.
Ben Gifford placed second in the 110 high hurdles (15.98).
"It is exciting to see Ben Gifford break 16 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles for the first time,” Mertens said. "It is fun to see him rise to the level of the competition next to him."
The 400 relay team of Glaznap, James Babbs, Grover and Zach Scher placed second in 44.63.
The 800 relay team of Aden Clark, Scher, Grover and Glaznap also took second in 1:33.69.
"Both the 4x1 and 4x2 relays sprinted to season bests,” Mertens said. "We still need to improve our hand-offs and finishing through the exchange zones to achieve even faster times.”
Watertown’s boys 3,200 relay team of seniors Caden Rothschadl and Clarence Zabel, sophomore Jacob Johnson and freshman Julian Byrne placed third in 9:44.59.
Riley Quinn won the girls shot put (41-2) and placed second in the discus (106-09). Megan Doherty was third in the shot put (35-5 1/2).
"Riley continues her high levels of success, taking a step forward in the discus with a season best,” Mertens said. "Megan had another solid set of throws in shot put and a new PR in discus.”
Mikaylah Fessler took third in the 100 hurdles in 17.93.
"Mikaylah Fessler continue to show a higher level consistency in the 100 meter hurdles,” Mertens said. "We have talked about how achieving higher levels of consistency increases the chances of even greater future performances.
"The girls 4x200 meter relay of Mikaylah Fessler, Katelyn Ivie, AbbyGail Ready, and Addison Maas sprinted to a new season best time by almost 1.5 seconds.”
Watertown travels to Fort Atkinson for the Badger Conference East Championships on Tuesday, May 17. Boys pole vault begins at 3:30 p.m. The other field events begin at 4:00 p.m. and the running events begin at 4:25 p.m.
Team scores — boys: Waukesha South 143, Kettle Moraine 127.5, Watertown 112, Pewaukee 87, Sussex Hamilton 69.5, Waukesha North 68, New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Brookfield Central 24.5, Living Word Lutheran 24, Waukesha West 13.5
Team scores — girls: Waukesha West 144, Kettle Moraine 123, New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Sussex Hamilton 65.5, Waukesha South 59, Brookfield Central 57.5, Watertown 56, Pewaukee 50, Living Word Lutheran 36, Waukesha North 33, Brookfield East 32
