Tennis team remains unbeaten

BARABOO — Watertown’s girls tennis team swept every flight in straight sets in a 7-0 win over Baraboo Thursday, improving the team’s record to 5-0.

“This was a great team effort, top to bottom,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.

“The wind was a factor, definitely the strongest we have played in this season. But we figured it out and did what we needed to do. The singles players took care of business, and didn’t try to do too much. We are at our best when we stay consistent from the baseline and wait for balls to attack.

“Baraboo has quality doubles teams and we were pushed at every flight. I was really happy with how we won the big games and closed out those tight sets. These girls like the big moments and want to play in competitive matches. That experience is going to help us down the road.”

Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.

WATERTOWN 7, BARABOO 0

Singles

No. 1 – Aubrey Schmutzler (W) def. Alice Davies (B) 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 – Danielle Krakow (W) def. Anya Carson-Edwards (B) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 – Natalia Cortes (W) def. Hannah Willzorek (B) 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 – Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Anne Langkamp (B) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 – Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) def. Paige Lewison/Lanie Koppie (B) 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 – Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Claire Bildsten/Maggie Cleary (B) 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 – Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) def. Eva Huffaker/Bryn Benson (B) 6-4, 6-4

