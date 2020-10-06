Bluejays remain unbeaten in league play

WILLIAMS BAY — Johnson Creek stay undefeated in the Trailways South with a 26-6, 25-22, 25-10 win over host Williams Bay on Tuesday.

“It was a great conference win on the road against Bay,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said.

Isabelle Doherty and Maiya Benner both collected six kills for Johnson Creek (6-2, 3-0 in conference), while Kenadie LaSage led the Bluejays in assists with 12. Lexi Swanson also added eight assists.

Benner and Josey Whitehouse recorded six and five digs, respectively. Benner and LaSage both hit two aces on the night.

The Bluejays host Williams Bay on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the rematch game.

Tags

Load comments