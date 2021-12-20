MAZOMANIE — Tess Blundell scored 20 points and Julia Asik added 16 for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 55-41 Capitol South win over Wisconsin Heights on Friday.
Ava Jahnke added 10 points for Waterloo (5-3, 1-0 in conference).
"We were able to extend a lead in the first half with solid defense and we started attacking and hitting shots,” Waterloo girls basketball coach Gabe Haberkorn said. "In the second half, we extended that lead early getting it up to 21 by the 8 minute mark and then in a 50 second stretch, we lost both Asik and (Brenna) Huebner for the game."
With the Pirates already shorthanded with the absence of Maddie Webster and backup guard Brooke Lauersdorf, Wisconsin Heights took full advantage going on a 13-3 run to cut the lead to 11.
From there, Ava Jaehnke made a great pass to Blundell in the corner for a 3 to put the Pirates back up by 14 and then they converted two free throws on the next possession and it never got closer than 15. "Kodi Seeber and Bri Lauersdorf played big minutes down the stretch to help seal the win and Ava Jaehnke had a career night with her 10 points and another eight assists, just missing the double-double. Before her injury cut her game short, Asik had already wrapped up 13 rebounds for a double-double.”
Kylee Doherty scored 14 points to lead Wisconsin Heights (2-5, 0-1).
