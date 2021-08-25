PRAIRIE DU SAC — Watertown’s girls tennis team lost to Sauk Prairie 4-3 in a Badger Challenge dual meet on Tuesday.
“I saw some really great things in this match, and also a lot that we need to work on,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“We had some great wins and came up short in a couple tiebreaks. Across the board we need to be more consistent, but that will come with time. The girls have embraced their role on the team and do a great job of supporting each other. We will learn from this match and use it for some motivation going forward.”
Lily Oiler and Rylee Bilgrien each won singles matches in straight sets for Watertown in the No. 3 and 4 flights. The No. 2 doubles team of Madison Peters and Riley Quinn also won in straight sets.
“Congrats to Rylee for picking up her first career varsity win,” Dobbins said.
“She played a complete match and controlled it from the beginning. She has shown so much improvement in the last year, and it’s all due to her hard work. It is great to see her have success.
“Dani (Krakow at No. 1 singles) and Addi (Kuenzi at No. 2 singles) have seen some tough competition to start the season, but there is no doubt that they belong at the top of our lineup.
“They are playing at a high level, and these tough matches are going to pay off. I’ve been so impressed by their commitment to the team.”
SAUK PRAIRIE4,
WATERTOWN 3
Singles
No. 1 – Quinlyn Mack (SP) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 – Devin O’Connor (SP) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5
No. 3 – Lily Oiler (W) def. Ava Andres (SP) 6-4, 6-4
No. 4 – Rylee Bilgrien (W) def. Emilia Pape (SP) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 – Frey/Holler (SP) def. Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 – Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Chrisler/Leigh (SP) 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 – Diske/Shelton (SP) def. Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5
