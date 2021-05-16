PALMYRA-EAGLE — Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle split a doubleheader during Trailways South action Saturday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
The Bluejays won the first game 4-0, but lost the second contest 10-9.
In game one, Johnson Creek’s Isabella Herman struck out 10 batters in five innings of shutout work, while Hannah Budig and Hailey Kvalheim both homered.
Ally Fredrick pitched five innings for Palmyra-Eagle, giving up four runs.
Johnson Creek scored three of its four runs in the top of the third.
In game two, the Bluejays nearly came back after spotting the Panthers seven runs in the first inning.
Kvalheim homered in the Johnson Creek loss. Herman drove in three runs off two hits out of the leadoff spot. Josey Whitehouse and Ashlee Walk both recorded two runs and two hits.
Madyson Nettesheim connected on a homer in the Palmyra-Eagle win, driving in three runs.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 4, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Johnson Creek 103 00X X — 4 10 0
Palmyra-Eagle 000 00X X — 0 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 5-3-0-0-10; PE: Fredrick 5-10-4-0-2.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3, Swanson 2B, Budig HR, Kvalheim HR.
Game 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 10, JOHNSON CREEK 9
Palmyra-Eagle 703 00X X — 10 7 2
Johnson Creek 130 14X X — 9 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Kvalheim 4.1-7-3-1-3; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 6-8-7-2-7.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3 (3B, 2B), Whitehouse 2x3, Walk 2x3, Budig 2B, Whitehouse 2B, Kvalheim HR; PE: Ma. Nettesheim 2x2 (HR), Ma. Koutsky 2B, Mo. Nettesheim 2B.
