Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer placed second individually with a seven-over-par round of 41 at Thursday’s season-opening Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet contested on the front nine at Watertown Country Club.
Lodi won the team title with a score of 170, edging Cambridge by four shots. Lakeside Lutheran (198) was third, Luther Prep (200) took fourth while Lake Mills (231) finished seventh.
“A 60-degree day was a much better day for golf than the early-week practice for the Capitol Conference meet,” Lakeside Lutheran boys golf coach Andrew Willems said.
Lakeside junior Brandon Kreutz took eighth with a round of 45. Senior Will Meland (49), freshman Cooper Jensen (52) and junior Will Popp (52) also scored for the Warriors. Junior Bear Deavers’ 53 was not counted.
“Meland had a great day putting,” Willems said. “Jensen had a rough start in his first varsity action, settled down and finished strong. Popp was consistently straight off of the tee all day long.”
Andrew Wilke paced the Phoenix, carding a 46.
Ryan Boggs (50), Sam DeBruin (51) and Noah Bickelhaupt (53) rounded out the team’s tally while Luke Fix’s 58 was dropped.
“Really proud of the guys in our first match of the season,” first-year Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. “It feels good to get this one under our belt, especially after missing last season, and it’s always fun to play on the home turf. We have great senior leadership in Andrew, Luke and Ryan and some exciting young talent as well. From what I saw today, I really think we have great potential to do well this year.”
Lakeside competes at Saturday’s Delavan Invitational at Delbrook Golf Course beginning at 9 a.m.
The Warriors, Phoenix and L-Cats will take part in Monday’s second Capitol mini meet, which will be held Cambridge’s Lake Ripley Country Club beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Team scores: Lodi 170, Cambridge 174, Lakeside Lutheran 198, Luther Prep 200, Monticello/Belleville 219, Columbus 226, Lake Mills 231, Wisconsin Heights 232, New Glarus incomplete.
Top 10 individuals: Baron, Lodi, 40; Toepfer, LM, 41; Clark, Lodi, 42; Meitzner, Lodi, 42; Buckman, Cambridge, 42; Nottestad, Cambridge, 43; Farruggio, Cambridge, 44; Nickolay, Cambridge, 45; Kreutz, Lakeside, 45; Thoney, Lodi, 46; Wilke, Luther Prep 46.
