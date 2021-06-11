JUNEAU — Winning pitcher Morgan Kehl scored both runs for Dodgeland/Hustisford in a 2-1 regional softball win over Lake Country Lutheran on Wednesday.
Lake Country Lutheran (8-10) capitalized on two errors with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead in the third inning
Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-10) tied it in the fourth. Kehl was hit by a pitch, Ally Roberts advanced her to third with a base hit to center and Taylor Justmann drove in her in with an RBI groundout.
In the sixth, Kehl reached again and scored when Roberts plated her with a lined shot off the pitcher’s foot.
Kehl allowed one unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game decision.
“Tough, gritty game,” Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said.
“We got the base runners when needed, and a solid hit by Ally Roberts to the pitcher’s foot scored the go-ahead run.”
Dodgeland/Hustisford advanced to face top seed Lake Mills in a regional semifinal on Monday.
DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 2, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1
Lake Country 001 000 0 — 1 3 0
Dodge/Husty 000 101 0 — 2 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LCL (Wehmeier 6-7-2-2-10-1), DH (Kehl 7-3-1-0-7-0)
Leading hitters — LCL (Simon 2x3), DH (Justmann RBI, Passig 2B, Roberts RBI)
